Waving flags to raise awareness

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has the votes to bust Democrats' planned filibuster of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has the votes to bust Democrats' planned filibuster of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
Earth Day is April 22nd and the City of Lawton encourages residents to celebrate it with environmentally friendly activities, like recycling, buying biodegradable products, installing a rain barrel, cleaning a local stream, or creating a rain garden. Stormwater runoff is the biggest source of water pollution but you can be the solution. Remember only rain down the storm drain!
Earth Day is April 22nd and the City of Lawton encourages residents to celebrate it with environmentally friendly activities, like recycling, buying biodegradable products, installing a rain barrel, cleaning a local stream, or creating a rain garden. Stormwater runoff is the biggest source of water pollution but you can be the solution. Remember only rain down the storm drain!
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council, according to media reports.
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council, according to media reports.
Oklahoma voters will get to decide whether to pass a law this November that could expand the rights of crime victims. Marsy's Law would amend the state constitution to update crime victims on the status of their cases. Opponents say it would slow down the justice system, while supporters say it would help those who have been victims.
Oklahoma voters will get to decide whether to pass a law this November that could expand the rights of crime victims. Marsy's Law would amend the state constitution to update crime victims on the status of their cases. Opponents say it would slow down the justice system, while supporters say it would help those who have been victims.
Democrats in the Oklahoma legislature are proposing to raise taxes on oil companies. Right now, oil companies pay 2-percent in production taxes for the first three years of a well site in Oklahoma compared to four percent in Texas. Officials with the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association say raising that tax could scare off companies thinking of coming to the state, while others say larger oil producers are coming to the state for cheap production.
Democrats in the Oklahoma legislature are proposing to raise taxes on oil companies. Right now, oil companies pay 2-percent in production taxes for the first three years of a well site in Oklahoma compared to four percent in Texas. Officials with the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association say raising that tax could scare off companies thinking of coming to the state, while others say larger oil producers are coming to the state for cheap production.