Waving flags to raise awareness

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you were passing through Duncan on January 1st you may have seen people waving American flags on the side of highway 81.



Proposition USA, a focus group targeted to helping veterans, asked people to wave the flag to bring awareness to issues that face the men and women who have served our country.

Veteran Cori Gilbert says she's been raising awareness for veterans for years and was glad to take part in waving the flag for the group.



"This flag is the single most important symbol for our government, for our troops,” said Gilbert. They wave this flag when they go into battle and come out of battle. This is what they stand for and this is what I stand for."



Since the organization's start in 2007 volunteers like Gilbert and Vietnam veteran, David Cook will continue their support for many reasons.



"Twenty-two veterans a day commit suicide, 200,000 veterans are homeless at any given moment, three hundred and seven thousand veterans have died from the lack of care,” said Cook. “We are trying to bring awareness to it."



Cooks son spent a year in Afghanistan and now suffers from PTSD.



His hope is that this organization will help bring much-needed attention to veterans like himself, who feel like they haven't gotten the care they need.



"The veterans have been forgotten,” said Cook. “I went two years without a doctor. Had no doctor at all in Lawton. I had no doctor for two years and finally I got a doctor. They just don't give us the care they did ten years ago."



This is the first time the organization waved the flags here in Duncan, but volunteers say it will not be the last.

"When we signed our name on that dotted line it was for up to and including death if necessary to protect this country and it upsets me to see where we are at right now,” said Cook.



Proposition USA encourages people to wave the flag for Veterans anytime and visit their website in honor of veterans across the country.

