DUI checkpoint in Lawton leads to 10 New Year's arrests

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department did an excellent job keeping our streets safe over the New Year holiday.  

On New Year's Eve, LPD held a DUI checkpoint.  A total of 10 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence. This was done as part of OHP's ENDUI campaign. Well done, LPD! 

