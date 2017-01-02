Discover Oklahoma: McHuston Booksellers and Irish Bistro

BROKEN ARROW, OK (KSWO)- Finding locally owned bookstores is more and more difficult these days. However, tucked away in Broken Arrow, there is a haven for book lovers. While you're there, treat your taste buds to some Irish cuisine.

McHuston's Booksellers and Irish Bistro is a dream come true for Larry Hoefling.

“I always wanted a bookstore. I spent my career thinking where can I put in a bookstore or my restaurant, because I liked to cook as well, so really this was the culmination of two separate dreams.”

Larry and his son, Dustin, run this family business in the city's Rose District.

“My mother introduced me to books and a lad and it stuck with me. Her maiden name is Huston and mc is “son of” so I am son of Houston the booklover.”

McHuston's is a booklover's paradise with between 12 and 15-thousand books from westerns to warbooks, fiction to first editions.

“These are like my orphan children, I’m trying to find good homes for them. I have a first edition Charles dickens 1853 subscriber edition of “bleak house” which is an older book. CD is one of my favorite authors to own a book that was published in his lifetime and in his city, that he could have thumbed through…”

