13 of 19 collared in tri-state meth ring have pleaded guilty

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - Prosecutors say most of the 19 people arrested this fall in a bust of a methamphetamine ring that operated in three states have entered guilty pleas in two of three indictments.

Federal court records show 13 defendants entered guilty pleas this week in federal court.

The indictments ended a yearlong investigation into meth trafficking across six Arkansas counties and in Missouri and Oklahoma.

Among those pleading guilty was St. Joe resident Patricia Gayle Lewis-Zubkin. Authorities believe the 62-year-old was at the top of the distribution chain.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2hFogJD ) that plea agreements from others charged in the cases said they would go to Lewis-Zubkin for methamphetamine that they would then sell.

Lewis-Zubkin faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $1 million when she's sentenced.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

