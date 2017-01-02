Altus Christmas Tree Disposal

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Altus has a few options for Christmas tree disposal:

Take it to the landfill. If you take your Christmas tree to the landfill. Bring a copy of a recent utility bill and a photo ID and dumping fees can be waived.

Use it as firewood.

Cut into pieces and leave near alley for bulk trash pick-up. Tree limbs should be cut into 3-foot lengths. Christmas trees must be placed on your side of the alley along your property line only; when placing tree limbs in the alley, please stack as neatly as possible, parallel to your fence or property line so as to not obstruct the alley.

Please do not place Christmas trees within two feet of dumpsters. Blocking access to dumpsters or leaning debris against or behind dumpsters may result in the dumpster not being emptied. Tree limbs should be at least two feet away from gas meters, electric meters, cable boxes, or other utilities. Remember, it could take up to a few months for it to be picked up by our bulk trash contractor. DO NOT place Christmas trees in dumpsters.

Visit www.altusok.gov/167/Proper-Use-of-Bulk-Trash-Service or call the Altus Sanitation Department for more information.

