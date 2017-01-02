Unearth the Unexpected in 2017 with the New OK Travel Guide

OK (KSWO)- The 2017 Oklahoma State Parks & Outdoor Guide is a new, free publication from the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department includes everything readers will need to plan once-in-a-lifetime Oklahoma outdoor vacations with pages of attractions, events and accommodations around the state.

It features detailed information on the attractions and amenities of each state park, along with stunning photography that showcases their beauty. Unexpected treasures are spotlighted at each park, letting readers in on the surprising activities, hidden places and little slices of history waiting to be discovered in and around each one.

To start planning your Oklahoma outdoor adventure vacation, order the Oklahoma State Parks & Outdoor Guide free online at TravelOK.com/Brochures or by phone at (800) 652-6552. The guides will also be available at Tourism Information Centers throughout the state.

