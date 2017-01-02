Oklahoma fans gear up for Sugar Bowl

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Sooner state is gearing up for OU to take on the Auburn Tigers Monday night at the 2017 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Food, friends and family and Oklahoma football is what Seth Smith is most looking forward to tonight. He says he's been waiting for this game for weeks.

"We're going to meet up with some friends when we get back home and check it out, watch them take on Auburn, hopefully we will win," said Smith.

Smith is a Southwest Oklahoma native and grew up watching nothing but OU football. He says it will always be a family tradition.

"Go Sooners! Beat Auburn," said Smith.

There were even some rival fans walking around Sooner territory today.

"It's really weird," said Jonathan Gonzalez, Auburn fan. "I wish I were at Louisiana right now."

Gonzalez, a junior at Auburn University says even though his family is from Oklahoma and supports them,he can't wait to rub it in their face if Auburn wins.

"I recently was a Bama fan, but then I realized that I was being brainwashed and broke away and went to Auburn," said Gonzalez.

Mike Underwood, operations manager of Mike's Sports Grill is pulling for OU, his Alma mater tonight.

"If you go to OU, you're an OU fan for life and OU has had a premier team for decades," said Underwood.

Oklahoma has a rich and successful Sugar Bowl history. OU is 5-2 in the event. Oklahoma's last meeting against Auburn actually came in the 1972 Sugar Bowl. OU took home the trophy after a 40-22 win.

They have a lot of work to do before they take home the trophy tonight.

Some fans even gave me their predictions...

"35-17 Sooners," said Smith.

"We're going to destroy OU," said Gonzalez.

"Go OU," said Underwood.

Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

