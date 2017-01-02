OK Children's Rehab Hospital receives special holiday guests

BETHANY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Children's Rehabilitative Hospital received some special visitors for the holiday season.

Christmas music filled the halls of The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital just in time for the holidays. The Oklahoma City Philharmonic performed Christmas favorites alongside music therapists for pediatric patients in both the Hospital’s Complex Care and Pediatric Medical Rehabilitation Unit, serving patients from birth to 21-years-old.

“It is so special to have professional musicians, like the OKC Philharmonic, perform for patients at the Hospital. The patients respond so well to music and they love to watch how it is made,” said Rachel Nowels, a music therapist at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital. “Many of the patients are not able to attend a live performance due to their medical conditions, so having these professional musicians at the Hospital is a real treat.”

This is the 12th year the OKC Philharmonic has performed at the Hospital.

The cast of “Elf: The Musical” also filled The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital with holiday spirit. Members of the cast donated Christmas treats, as well as tickets to the show in Oklahoma City for patients and their families. The actors participated in music therapy sessions with several of the patients.

If you would like to donate to the music therapy program at the Hospital, please click here: https://www.miracleshappenhere.org/ways-to-give/donate/

