Lawton native returns home two years after motorcycle wreck

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton family, whose lives were forever changed after their son was badly hurt in a motorcycle wreck nearly two years ago, is starting this year with new hope, after he finally came home from the hospital over the weekend.

The family of Tyler Byrd says back in 2015, a woman pulled out in front of Tyler's motorcycle, causing him to hit her at about 45 miles per hour. Tyler, who was 19 at the time, was working and going to school in Phoenix. Now, nearly 2 years later, he still suffers from substantial memory loss and struggles to stand and walk.

"You don't realize how life changes so fast,” said Tyler’s father Roger Byrd.

Roger said on the morning of May 9th, 2015 he was up early making a brisket for the day when he got a phone call no parent is ever prepared to get.

"You get a call and they say your son is unresponsive and he is thousands of miles away and you have no idea what's going to happen next,” Roger said. “It took about 12 hours for us to get a flight and get to Phoenix and the whole time there's no communication with the hospital and you wonder is he going to be alive by the time I get there."

Tyler was alive when his family arrived, but what happened next was a more than 30-day coma followed by 20 months of nothing but hospitals across Arizona and Texas. Aside from the obvious financial strains of nearly two years of hospital bills, Roger said the family is running into several logistical problems.

"Now were bringing him home and we're finding out how hard it is to make your house handicap accessible,” Roger said.

Roger said they thought their home did not need ramps added so he thought things wouldn't be too difficult, but he quickly realized he was wrong.

"You learn that going to the bathroom when the wheelchair won't fit through the bathroom door, a simple task that we take for granted every day, becomes an event, 15 or 20 minutes just for a simple bathroom break,” Roger said. “Showers...they don't put hand rails on tile, who knows? We didn't know. We're being educated."

Roger said he has filed for disability but there is no time table for when they could start receiving the help they so desperately need.

"We want to know someone who can come in and tell us what we need, how to do it and what it's going to take to get there, before social security and disability kicks in,” Roger said. “A lot of people don't want to help until they know we have that but we don't want to wait. We need help now, we need to have the accessibility now."

Roger said going forward with Tyler coming home, he really only had two options: put his son in a nursing home or quit his job to stay home with him all the time.

"I want to make as many moments for my son as I can,” Roger said. “I'm not going to put him in a nursing home. He's too healthy, too young and I can't do that to him. He's my son. I love my son; I'm dedicated to my family. Without my son and my family, there's nothing else. That's what I live for, that's my accomplishment, my legacy"

Despite everything they've been through, Tyler was all smiles on Monday. He said he still has dreams of following in his father's footsteps and becoming a Marine.

If you'd like to help out the Byrd family we've attached a link to a support group for Tyler here and a link to his Go Fund Me here.