First baby of the year born at Comanche County Memorial Hospital

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - For many people, welcoming in the new year means making a New Year's resolution or creating a goal. But one Lawton family is welcoming a new addition. They are the proud parents of Lawton's first baby of 2017. She was born at Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Sunday.



Skylie Joy was born on January 1st, 2017 at 1:01 p.m. at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She was 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and 20 and a half inches long.

Skylie Joy's mom Shalisa Bowser had been having pain and contractions in the past couple days before skylie's birth , but her husband Steven thought it was a false alarm.

Steven and Shalisa went to the hospital Sunday morning around 4:30. They stayed a few hours but were told to return home. They were home only for about 2 hours, before heading back to the hospital, and being there for about 30 minutes, Shalisa went into labor.



"We tried 3 almost three days to have her but she did not want to come." said Bowser. "I wanted her out at that time but being that it was 1 in the afternoon we were kind of shocked that she was the first one because we thought that other babies were already born that time."

Skylie was due on December 31, 2016 but her dad Steven Bowser said it's pretty cool to welcome in his second daughter on the first day of 2017.



"I feel in love.I did tear up a little bit, I told her I wasn't going to but it happened, My little princess is finally here", said Bowser.

Little Skylie was also welcomed by her big sister Sedaiya.

Sediaya is only 4 years old but said she can't wait to play with her little sister and help mom and dad,of all things with changing her diapers!

"If she poops! I'll change her diaper", said Sedaiya.

Grandmother Edna Bowser came from Indiana to see Skylie Joy and said she couldn't be more proud.



"I just feel very blessed, very thankful that they are all healthy. It's going to be hard to go back to Indiana and leave the baby here but I have six other grandchildren", said Bowser.

Shalisa said her family is now complete.

"It was all worth it, I was happy. I was happy to see her", said Bowser.

The hospital gave the Bowsers a gift basket filled with diapers, a teddy bear, and other baby items.

She and her husband are both in the military. Shalisa is stationed at Fort Sill and her husband is stationed in New York.

The Bowsers said they plan to spend as much time bonding with Skylie and Sadaeiya before returning to their respective posts.



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.