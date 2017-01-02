First baby of the year born at Comanche County Memorial Hospital

If the maneuvering plays out as expected it will set the stage for a final confirmation vote on Neil Gorsuch Friday, allowing him to join the court in time to hear the final set of cases this term.
If the maneuvering plays out as expected it will set the stage for a final confirmation vote on Neil Gorsuch Friday, allowing him to join the court in time to hear the final set of cases this term.
The Trump administration and other world leaders said the Syrian government was to blame, but Moscow, a key ally of Assad, said the assault was caused by a Syrian airstrike that hit a rebel stockpile of chemical arms.
The Trump administration and other world leaders said the Syrian government was to blame, but Moscow, a key ally of Assad, said the assault was caused by a Syrian airstrike that hit a rebel stockpile of chemical arms.
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.
If you've ever thought of taking your child out of the traditional brick and mortar school but didn't want to homeschool your children, there's a free, state-funded online schooling program offered.
If you've ever thought of taking your child out of the traditional brick and mortar school but didn't want to homeschool your children, there's a free, state-funded online schooling program offered.
Large tornado hits rural southwest Georgia, rain and hail pelt the Southeast as region under threat of severe storms.
Large tornado hits rural southwest Georgia, rain and hail pelt the Southeast as region under threat of severe storms.