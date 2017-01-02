Gyms busy following the New Year

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - With the New Year comes New Year's resolutions.

Some of the most popular resolutions are saving money, being happier, and losing weight. One study says losing weight is the number one New Year's resolution, which means more people get a gym membership around this time.

Gyms across Lawton said they've been busy with people getting more information about their gym and signing up in hopes of getting fit in 2017.

"I've got a stack of paperwork,” Tonya Steidley said. “I'm like can I catch up?"

Tonya Steidley, who's the manager at Anytime Fitness, said they've been busier this year than they were the day after New Year’s last year. Steidley had people standing in line this morning to sign up.

"I was not expecting so many people as soon as I walked in," Steidley said.

She said she was even bombarded with missed calls over the holiday weekend.

Darren Marks, who owns Black Dog Cross Fit, said finding a gym that matches ones personally is important. He also said finding a workout that you're comfortable with can help prevent injuries.

"You don't want someone who's brand new to this stuff and not familiar with it to walk in,” Marks said. “To feel uncomfortable, and do something that they're not ready to do."

Picking a more traditional gym with treadmills and weights might be the way to go for some but others pick a higher intensity group workout like cross fit.

"This one [Anytime Fitness] does a lot of different things,” Steidley said. “I've got an area where some people can do a little bit of cross fit, a weight room, cardio. It's a little bit of everything it's not just one type."

"It's different because what we do is personal training in a group setting and you can kinda see from today's class,” Marks said. “You're on your own in a sense because everyone is doing their own part of the workout but you're coached the entire time so you have someone who's trained and certified through the movements to watch you, to coach you, to tell you're doing it right, or you're doing it wrong."

Both gyms offer tours and a time where they can try out the gym or class offered.

