Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City police say authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of shooting a police officer in the leg during a traffic stop.

Oklahoma City police said Tuesday that authorities arrested 27-year-old Cory Lee Hartsell late Monday in connection with the shooting Sunday of Valley Brook Police Officer Brian Southerland. Police say Southerland had pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 240 on New Year's Day and was shot at least once in the leg.

Police say Southerland was struck in the femoral artery, and he was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said Tuesday that Southerland is expected to recover.

Hartsell was booked in the Oklahoma County jail early Tuesday on shooting with intent to kill and unauthorized use of a vehicle complaints. Jail records don't list an attorney for him.

