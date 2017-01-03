Lawton man arrested for possession with intent to distribute

If the maneuvering plays out as expected it will set the stage for a final confirmation vote on Neil Gorsuch Friday, allowing him to join the court in time to hear the final set of cases this term.
One local liquor store owner said prices of wine and spirits are skyrocketing and will continue to do so because of the passage of State Question 792 in November 2016.
The Trump administration and other world leaders said the Syrian government was to blame, but Moscow, a key ally of Assad, said the assault was caused by a Syrian airstrike that hit a rebel stockpile of chemical arms.
Police say a woman was killed when she was attacked by two dogs in Oklahoma.
