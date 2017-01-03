Lawton man arrested for possession with intent to distribute

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man was arrested for possession with intent to distribute following a traffic stop around 3:00 p.m. yesterday.

Michael Bonar was stopped driving white Cadillac traveling northbound on NW 11th Street and Arlington Avenue after making an illegal left-hand turn. According to police, Bonar appeared extremely nervous.

While detectives were writing the traffic citation, K-9 Officer Be positively alerted on the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, Lawton Police found 22 bags of marijuana totaling approximately 695 grams, digital scales, and zip lock bags.

Bonar was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

