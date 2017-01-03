OU running back, Samaje Perine, heads to 2017 NFL Draft

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine announced Tuesday that he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft, foregoing his senior year at the University of Oklahoma.

Perine is OU’s all-time leading rusher with 4,122 yards, surpassing Billy Sims during Monday night's Sugar Bowl victory. Perine ran the ball 17 times for 86 yards against the Auburn Tigers.

He ends his college career with 51 touchdowns.

