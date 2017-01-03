Comanche County elected officials begin new terms - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Comanche County elected officials begin new terms

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Four Comanche County elected officials officially began their new terms today.

County Clerk Carrie Tubbs, District Two Commissioner Johnny Owens, Court Clerk Robert Morales, and Sheriff Kenny Stradley will serve the public for the years to come.

They took their oaths of office in a ceremony at the courthouse this morning with Judge Mark Smith.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter'

    US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter'

    Thursday, April 6 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-04-07 03:19:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 6 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-04-07 03:19:00 GMT
    President Donald Trump is suggesting that Syrian President Bashar Assad may have to leave power following a chemical weapons attack.
    President Donald Trump is suggesting that Syrian President Bashar Assad may have to leave power following a chemical weapons attack.

  • Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles

    Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles

    Thursday, April 6 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-04-07 03:09:51 GMT
    Thursday, April 6 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-04-07 03:09:51 GMT

    The Trump administration and other world leaders said the Syrian government was to blame, but Moscow, a key ally of Assad, said the assault was caused by a Syrian airstrike that hit a rebel stockpile of chemical arms.

    The Trump administration and other world leaders said the Syrian government was to blame, but Moscow, a key ally of Assad, said the assault was caused by a Syrian airstrike that hit a rebel stockpile of chemical arms.

  • BREAKING

    US launches missiles at Syria after chemical attack

    US launches missiles at Syria after chemical attack

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:26:20 GMT
    Thursday, April 6 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-04-07 02:56:41 GMT
    The United States has launched 60 missiles at a Syrian air base after a chemical weapons attack. (Source: CNN)The United States has launched 60 missiles at a Syrian air base after a chemical weapons attack. (Source: CNN)

    Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

    Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

    •   
Powered by Frankly