Comanche County elected officials begin new terms

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Four Comanche County elected officials officially began their new terms today.



County Clerk Carrie Tubbs, District Two Commissioner Johnny Owens, Court Clerk Robert Morales, and Sheriff Kenny Stradley will serve the public for the years to come.

They took their oaths of office in a ceremony at the courthouse this morning with Judge Mark Smith.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.