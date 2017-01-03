Discover Oklahoma: The Mercantile

PAWHUSKA, OK (KSWO)- The Mercantile in Pawhuska is one of the newest and hottest tourist destinations in the state. And it’s because the owner happens to be Ree Drummond, the pioneer woman. Here’s a preview of a story you can see this weekend on Discover Oklahoma.

Ask Oklahoma’s own ‘pioneer woman’ Ree Drummond about her recipe for success and she’ll tell you two things:

“I think passion… and butter.”

And you’ll find plenty of both inside the New York Times best-selling author and food network star’s latest venture, The Mercantile.

It’s a 2-story destination deli, bakery and general store in the heart of Osage county.

“I want it to be an experience for people who visit. Because whether it’s a person who works in Pawhuska or a person who has driven from a long distance, I want their visit to be worth it, so there are a lot of things to do.”

Opening the mercantile- or as it’s nicknamed ‘The Merc’- has been a labor of love for Ree’s whole family.

“My husband has always loved this building because he grew up in Pawhuska, and although it had been empty and abandoned for years and years, he always had a soft spot for it, so we came and looked at it, and before I knew it, he had bought the building.”

