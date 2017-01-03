Oklahoma House seats lawmaker accused of sexual harassment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma House has voted to seat a Republican lawmaker who rescinded a letter of resignation he submitted after being named in a sexual harassment complaint.

The GOP-controlled chamber voted along partisan lines Tuesday to seat Rep. Dan Kirby of Tulsa after Kirby denied the allegations and said he had done nothing wrong.

Kirby is named in a sexual harassment complaint by a legislative assistant that resulted in a $44,500 settlement to the assistant and her attorneys on Nov. 22. House Democrats asked that Kirby's name be excluded from a motion to seat all House members who were elected in the Nov. 8 election and had taken the oath of office.

House members seated themselves at an organizational meeting where they elected Republican Rep. Charles McCall of Atoka as speaker.

