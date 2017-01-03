OK 529 College Savings Plan Making a Difference Essay Contest - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK 529 College Savings Plan Making a Difference Essay Contest

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Oklahomans participating in the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan will have the opportunity to tell their stories win a $1,529 through the Making a Difference Essay Contest.

“Education makes a huge difference in the lives of students, and no one understands that better than students and their families,” State Treasurer Ken Miller, board chair for the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan (OCSP), said. “This is an invitation for account holders to share their stories, and our hope is that those stories will inspire other families to develop a plan to save for college.”

Eligible participants may enter the contest online at www.ok4saving.org until Feb. 15. Essays must be 300 words or less and explain the ways in which OCSP has affected or will affect their lives.

“Planning ahead and saving early for college is critical and the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan is a valuable tool families can use to do just that,” Miller said. “Over time, even small, regular contributions can have a big impact on covering some of the costs of attending college. It’s an investment that can make a difference for a lifetime.”

