UPDATE: Victims identified in fatality accident Wednesday morning in Fletcher

FLETCHER, Ok (KSWO) – The name of the victims involved in this morning’s fatal collision has been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

55-year-old Fletcher resident Douglas Cottrell was killed in the accident that also sent two others, 26-year-old Tyler Bain and 23-year old Derrick Peek both of Cyril, to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the OHP report, the accident happened around 7:45 Wednesday morning when the 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by Bain was southbound on US 277 and it attempted to pass another vehicle in a “no passing zone” and struck Cottrell’s 2013 Chevrolet pickup head-on.

Cottrell was pronounced dead at the scene. Bain was trapped in his vehicle for approximately 40 minutes before being freed by the Fletcher Fire Department and being flown by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Peek was transported by ambulance to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Bain and Peek were both wearing seatbelts and were admitted to the hospitals in critical condition. Cottrell was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

