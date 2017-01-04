Lawton man arrested for trafficking meth

We have new information about the owner of the dogs that mauled Cecille Short, 82, to death while she was walking in Oklahoma City. According to police, the owner of the dogs was not home at the time of the deadly attack. In fact, he said he was out of town. Short was out walking her dog at the time of the attack. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown whether the owner will face any charges.
New information is now available about the murder of an Edmond woman on April 4. The victim’s husband called police frantically after finding his wife dead in the garage of his house and said he knew who was responsible. He said he found Katherine Bryant, 54, in the garage with a blanket over her and a large blunt force wound to the head. Joshua Thomas Bryant, 17, has since been arrested for the death.
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Nearly 40 vendors set up shop for a health expo and safety fair on Fort Sill.
