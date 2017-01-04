Lawton man arrested for trafficking meth - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton man arrested for trafficking meth

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Rodger Hoover (Source Lawton Police Department) Rodger Hoover (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department arrested a man for trafficking methamphetamine yesterday. Just before 1:00 yesterday afternoon, LPD conducted a traffic stop on SE Interstate drive after officers noticed a black Chevy Silverado crossed left of center, crossing over the double yellow center line.

Rodger Hoover, who was already on bond for Trafficking Methamphetamine, was the driver of the vehicle.  K9 Officer "Be" alerted during an open-air sniff of the vehicle. 

During a search of the vehicle, Detectives located a black duffel bag in the backseat with approximately 3.5 grams marijuana, a plastic bag with 7 yellow pills and a small bag with approximately 1 gram of an unknown white powdery substance. 

Hoover was placed under arrest for the marijuana and Hydrocodone.

A plastic bag with 37.2 grams Methamphetamine, a Glock model 23 .40 caliber handgun, a digital scale and rolling papers were also found in the vehicle. The firearm had been reported stolen out of Comanche County.

Rodger Lee Hoover was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule ii, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of stolen property, driver license required / expired, registration expired and left of center.

