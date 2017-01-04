Dashcam video of Valley Brook Police Officer shot during traffi - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Dashcam video of Valley Brook Police Officer shot during traffic stop released

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Brian Southerland (Source KOCO) Brian Southerland (Source KOCO)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Dashcam video of Valley Brook Police Officer Brian Southerland being shot through a major artery in his leg during a traffic stop Sunday evening has been released.

Johnson said the officer lost about a pint of blood. He is expected to recover.

Officer Brian Southerland narrowly escaped with his life after a shooting on Interstate 240. Southerland conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck driving erratically. Shortly after exiting his police vehicle, gunshots were fired.

Southerland was shot once in the upper leg, piercing a major artery.

According to KOCO, a man driving past pulled over and grabbed a bow string and shirt to make a tourniquet. Other officers arrived shortly after and stopped the bleeding before paramedics showed up.

Southerland underwent surgery Sunday at an area hospital. He also required a second surgery on Tuesday to repair the artery. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Cory Lee Hartsell, 27, was arrested for shooting with intent to kill and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

