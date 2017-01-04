Oklahoma again receives extension to REAL ID requirements

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin says Oklahoma has received an extension to comply with the federal REAL ID Act.

Fallin said Tuesday the extension is through June 6, 2017, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that failure to act during the 2017 legislative session to commit Oklahoma to all REAL ID requirements could result in the denial of future extensions.

The current extension was to expire Jan. 29 and the government in October rejected the state's request for an extension.

Without an extension, residents would be unable to use state driver's licenses to board commercial airline flights or enter federal buildings or military installations.

The act was passed in 2005 to ensure the authenticity of driver's licenses, but legislators in Oklahoma and some other states believe the government is overreaching.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.