Snow in forecast for parts of Oklahoma later this week

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Snow is in the forecast for parts of Oklahoma as a wintry weather system moves across the state.

The National Weather Service in Norman says most areas will only see a dusting of snow through Friday, but some parts of western Oklahoma could see 2 or 3 inches of snow. Forecasters say the wintry precipitation could cause slick spots on roads and brief drops in visibility, so drivers are warned to use caution.

The wintry weather is expected to move into the state late Thursday. It's part of a larger system could that blanket much of the South with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow from Texas all the way east to the Carolinas.

