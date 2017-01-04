Suspect in alcohol-related fatality has 4 DUI guilty pleas

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help with the investigation of the fatality collision that took the life of 37-year-old Amanda Carson of Yukon. The crash happened at 11 p.m. December 31 when a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Craig Edward Maker of Edmond struck the rear of Carson’s vehicle at high speeds. Both were traveling on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Canadian County.

Court records indicate a 30-year-old Oklahoma man arrested following a deadly alcohol-related collision in Canadian County on New Year's Eve has pleaded guilty four times previously to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Craig Maker of Edmond was arrested following a two-vehicle collision on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Canadian County in which 37-year-old Amanda Carson of Yukon was killed. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people in Carson's vehicle were injured, two critically.

Online court records indicate Maker has pleaded guilty to DUI charges three times in Oklahoma County and once in Logan County. He received a 10-year deferred sentence when he pleaded guilty to DUI most recently, in May 2016, in Oklahoma County. He also received deferred sentences when he pleaded guilty to the other DUI charges in 2011.

The OHP is seeking information from anyone who saw or associated with Craig Edward Maker on the night of December 31, or anyone who was driving on the Kilpatrick Turnpike between 10:45 pm and 11:00 pm that night and might have seen the vehicle driven in a reckless manner.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 405-425-2137.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.