Stormwater PSA from the City of Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton Stormwater Management Division wants you to know that we all have an important role to play when it comes to caring for the environment. When it rains, stormwater carries all of the pollutants on the ground straight to local creeks. Discard of your waste properly- don’t make wildlife live in your trash.

Stormwater runoff is the biggest source of water pollution but you can be the solution. Remember only rain down the storm drain! Report illicit discharges, leaks and spills to the Stormwater Hotline, 580-581-3565. Learn more at Cityof.Lawton.OK.US or call 581-DIRT, that’s 580-581-3478.

