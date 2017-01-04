United Way surges towards fundraising goal

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The United Way of Stephens County has reached 70 percent of its $300,000 fundraising goal.

Ed Darling, the executive director, says that the economic downturn in Stephens County has made fundraising difficult this year. However, they are a community of people dedicated to helping.

“We are partners with 14 agencies in Stephens County and the monies we raise go towards funding local problems and issues and helping local people with their problems. Our community has been very generous in previous years. This is a campaign of people helping the less fortunate in our community,” said Darling.

For additional information about how you can help the United Way of Stephens County, contact executive director Ed Darling at 580-255-3648.

