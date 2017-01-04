United Way surges towards fundraising goal

Excitement in Elgin Friday as Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin spent the morning touring the school's campus and visiting with students and teachers.
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you can head to the 56th annual Waurika Rattlesnake Festival!
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.
We’re learning more today about the murder of a beloved member of the downtown Edmond business community. Beaux McGlothlin, 79, worked at McCall’s high-end men’s clothing store for 24 years. The owner thought it strange when McGlothlin didn’t show up to work on Tuesday so he sent another employee to the McGlothlin residence to check on him.
Friday, Comanche Nation held their 7th annual "Protectors of the Earth Day", focusing on recycling water, and natural products.
