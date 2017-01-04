Tillman County family left without home after fire

TILLMAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A family is left without a home in Tillman County after a short in an electric fireplace ignited a blaze that destroyed the house.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night off County Road 222 and Highway 62. The family was home at the time of the fire, and everyone was able to get out, including their pets, before the house burned to the ground. Snyder, Manitou, Mountain Park and Frederick Fire departments all responded to the fire, putting it out fairly quickly, but the home was a total loss.

"As long as we have each other, everything else is replaceable," said Jennifer Baker, homeowner.

Baker says she and her family are trying their best to stay positive with nothing left standing from their home, but a few burnt appliances. She was in the kitchen and her daughter had just got out of the shower when her boyfriend smelled something burning in the living room. He yelled the fireplace is on fire as Baker grabbed her daughter and ran out.

"You hear the horror stories of fireplaces, but you never think it would happen to yourself," said Baker.

Baker couldn't help but be emotional as she came back to their home this morning and saw just how awful the damage was.

"We were just getting it the way we wanted it, but it's definitely crazy," said Baker.

When she was walking around, going through debris, she noticed this angel was still standing and unharmed by their front door. Baker says that was the inspiration she needed to stand strong in her faith and know everything will be ok.

"You hear about house fires all the time with people's Bibles not even being touched, but the Bible is gone, but the angel is good enough for me," said Baker.

Luckily, Baker's family lives right around the corner and is helping all of them out and giving them a place to stay, until they can rebuild. She considers herself fortunate, because it could have been a lot worse. She says family has a whole new meaning, especially after a tragedy.

"Family means a lot, a lot and you see how truly your family loves you, especially when this type of a situation happens," said Baker.

Bakers says they've already received a lot of support from the community and their work places that will help them financially until they get back on their feet.

