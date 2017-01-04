Lawton Sears among dozens closing across the nation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On Wednesday, Sears Holdings announced that they will be closing dozens of additional Kmart and Sears locations, including the one right here in Lawton.

Workers at a total of 78 Kmart Stores and 26 Sears stores will be affected with most of the store closing their doors by the end of March. The Lawton Sears, located inside of Central Mall, will be closing on March 27th.

A statement from the Sears Holdings says:

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

