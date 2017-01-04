Witnesses talk about wreck that took the life of Fletcher man

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A head-on crash this morning in Fletcher claimed the life of one person and sent two others to the hospital.

The accident happened around 7:45 a.m.Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Douglas Cottrell of Fletcher was killed after being hit head on by 26-year-old Tyler Bain of Cyril. Troopers said Bain was driving south on US 277 and tried to pass Cottrell in a “no passing zone” and struck his car.

Thomas Duipsky works at a business near the crash site. He was inside the building when the crash happened, but heard a loud boom and ran outside.



"I dialed 911 several times and could never get through. Noticed the fire in the engine compartment, got some fire extinguishers and put out the fire until help came", said Duipsky.

OHP said Bain was trapped in his vehicle for about 40 minutes before being freed by the Fletcher Fire Department and being flown to OU Medical Center.

23-year old Derrick Peek of Cyril was a passenger in Bain's car and was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Both are in critical condition.

Jackie Walkup also works nearby, and said it was clearly a violent collision.



"It was pretty crazy because when they hit over here it threw stuff all the way up to here probably about 200 feet away from the accident from where they first hit. Pieces of the headlights and all the plastic stuff", said Walkup.

Walkup said accidents happen too often in that area and drivers need to be more careful and pay attention.

"Well right through here the speed limit is too fast. We tried 20 years ago to get Department of Transportation to slow the speed limit down here because we got trucks going in and out of here all the time. There has been 3 deaths here in about the last year on the other end of town and right here there have been 3 deaths", said Walkup.

The Highway Patrol says Bain and Peek were both wearing a seat-belt, but Cottrell was not.

