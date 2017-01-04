Lawton mother charged with abusing son pleads guilty - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton mother charged with abusing son pleads guilty

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton mother charged with abusing her five-year-old son has pleaded guilty.


25-year-old Ashley Humel was sentenced to three years in prison.

Humel was arrested and charged back in June after she admitted to hitting the five-year-old several times with a belt -- leaving welts on the boy's arms, face and neck.

She told police she struck the child because he knocked over some things on a table and hit the wall on his way out to play. She said she thought she was legally allowed to strike the child for punishment.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Masters traffic jam: Contenders galore at Augusta National

    Masters traffic jam: Contenders galore at Augusta National

    Saturday, April 8 2017 6:19 AM EDT2017-04-08 10:19:38 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 6:22 AM EDT2017-04-08 10:22:11 GMT

    Masters weekend promises a free-for-all shootout with 18 players, including several major champions, within six strokes of the lead.

    Masters weekend promises a free-for-all shootout with 18 players, including several major champions, within six strokes of the lead.

  • Swedish authorities say truck attack suspect held

    Swedish authorities say truck attack suspect held

    Saturday, April 8 2017 5:59 AM EDT2017-04-08 09:59:15 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 5:59 AM EDT2017-04-08 09:59:15 GMT

    A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

    A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

  • US threatens more pressure on Syria after missile strikes

    US threatens more pressure on Syria after missile strikes

    Saturday, April 8 2017 5:49 AM EDT2017-04-08 09:49:22 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 5:49 AM EDT2017-04-08 09:49:22 GMT

    The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.

    The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.

    •   
Powered by Frankly