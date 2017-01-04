Lawton mother charged with abusing son pleads guilty

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton mother charged with abusing her five-year-old son has pleaded guilty.



25-year-old Ashley Humel was sentenced to three years in prison.



Humel was arrested and charged back in June after she admitted to hitting the five-year-old several times with a belt -- leaving welts on the boy's arms, face and neck.



She told police she struck the child because he knocked over some things on a table and hit the wall on his way out to play. She said she thought she was legally allowed to strike the child for punishment.



