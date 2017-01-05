City official speaks on Sears closure

Masters weekend promises a free-for-all shootout with 18 players, including several major champions, within six strokes of the lead.
A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.
The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.
Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.
People flocked to Elmer Thomas Park to take a stand against substance abuse at the Crimestoppers of Southwest Oklahoma Moonlight Walk Against Drugs on Friday night.
