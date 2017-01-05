Elgin, Empire and Boone-Apache schools closed today - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Elgin, Empire and Boone-Apache schools closed today

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography

Delays and Closings

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: FBI reviews handling of terrorism-related tips

    APNewsBreak: FBI reviews handling of terrorism-related tips

    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:59:48 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:59:48 GMT

    The Associated Press has learned that the FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads received over the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no...

    The Associated Press has learned that the FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads received over the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no obvious red flags were missed.

  • Truck attack angers Swedes, raises questions about policies

    Truck attack angers Swedes, raises questions about policies

    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:50:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:50:30 GMT

    A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

    A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

  • US vows to keep up pressure on Syria after missile strikes

    US vows to keep up pressure on Syria after missile strikes

    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:49:48 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:49:48 GMT

    The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.

    The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.

    •   
Powered by Frankly