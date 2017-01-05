OSBI detectives investigate death of woman in Blaine County - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OSBI detectives investigate death of woman in Blaine County

WATONGA, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the partially burned body of a woman has been discovered in a field in Blaine County.

Authorities say OSBI agents were following leads and serving search warrants Thursday in an attempt to identify the woman and determine how she died.

OSBI says the Blaine County Sheriff's Office learned Wednesday that a body was discovered in a field near Greenfield. Deputies recovered the body of a woman who had been partially burned.

The OSBI says the Office of the State Medical Examiner will use dental records to identify the victim and determine the cause of death. Investigators say they believe they know the victim's identity but need confirmation before it is released.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US vows to keep up pressure on Syria after missile strikes

    US vows to keep up pressure on Syria after missile strikes

    Saturday, April 8 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-04-08 22:20:04 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-04-08 22:22:26 GMT

    The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.

    The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.

  • APNewsBreak: FBI reviews handling of terrorism-related tips

    APNewsBreak: FBI reviews handling of terrorism-related tips

    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:59:48 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:59:48 GMT

    The Associated Press has learned that the FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads received over the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no...

    The Associated Press has learned that the FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads received over the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no obvious red flags were missed.

  • Truck attack angers Swedes, raises questions about policies

    Truck attack angers Swedes, raises questions about policies

    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:50:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:50:30 GMT

    A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

    A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

    •   
Powered by Frankly