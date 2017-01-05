OSBI detectives investigate death of woman in Blaine County

WATONGA, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the partially burned body of a woman has been discovered in a field in Blaine County.

Authorities say OSBI agents were following leads and serving search warrants Thursday in an attempt to identify the woman and determine how she died.

OSBI says the Blaine County Sheriff's Office learned Wednesday that a body was discovered in a field near Greenfield. Deputies recovered the body of a woman who had been partially burned.

The OSBI says the Office of the State Medical Examiner will use dental records to identify the victim and determine the cause of death. Investigators say they believe they know the victim's identity but need confirmation before it is released.

No arrests have been made.

