OKC Police search for witnesses to Sunday's shooting of officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma City Police are searching for two women who may have witnessed Valley Brook Police Officer Brian Southerland being shot last Sunday evening during a traffic stop on I-240.

Oklahoma City police officials are asking for the public's help finding Amber Seizemore and Miranda Allenbaugh. Anyone with information is asked to call 405-297-1200.

