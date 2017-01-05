OKC Police search for witnesses to Sunday's shooting of officer - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC Police search for witnesses to Sunday's shooting of officer

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Amber Seizemore (Source OKC Police Department) Amber Seizemore (Source OKC Police Department)
Miranda Allenbaugh (Source OKC Police Department) Miranda Allenbaugh (Source OKC Police Department)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma City Police are searching for two women who may have witnessed Valley Brook Police Officer Brian Southerland being shot last Sunday evening during a traffic stop on I-240.

Oklahoma City police officials are asking for the public's help finding Amber Seizemore and Miranda Allenbaugh. Anyone with information is asked to call 405-297-1200.

