Winter Driving Tips from AAA

OK (KSWO)- Winter weather is on the way. Here are some tips to prepare your vehicle to hit the icy, snowy streets from AAA:

Replace the air filter, get the “check engine” lights investigated, and resolve drivability problems such as hard starting, rough idling, stalling or reduced power.

Make sure your battery and charging system are up to par.

Check your windshield wipers and washers.

Keep an eye on your coolant.

Inspect tires to ensure drivability on winter roads.

Get a brake inspection.

Inspect your lights.

Maintain the engine oil.

Check the transmission fluid.

Always keep an emergency kit handy including:

Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Snow shovel

Snow brush

Flashlight with extra batteries

Window washer solvent

Ice scraper

Cloth or roll of paper towels

Jumper cables

Gloves, hats and blankets, enough for everyone who may ride in your car

Warning devices (flares or triangles)

Drinking water

Non-perishable snacks (energy or granola bars)

Extra clothes

First-aid kit

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

Mobile phone and car charger with important numbers programmed in it, including a roadside assistance provider

Never run a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Keep your gas tank at least half full.

Slow down.

Do not tailgate.

Never use cruise control on slippery roads.

Avoid unnecessary lane changes. This increases the chances of hitting a patch of ice between lanes that could cause loss of vehicle traction.

Don’t power up hills. Don’t stop going up a hill.

Minimize the need to brake on ice.

Control the skid. Do not brake and turn at the same time.

What to do in a winter emergency…