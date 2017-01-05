Winter Driving Tips from AAA - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Winter Driving Tips from AAA

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- Winter weather is on the way. Here are some tips to prepare your vehicle to hit the icy, snowy streets from AAA:

  • Replace the air filter, get the “check engine” lights investigated, and resolve drivability problems such as hard starting, rough idling, stalling or reduced power.
  • Make sure your battery and charging system are up to par.
  • Check your windshield wipers and washers.
  • Keep an eye on your coolant.
  • Inspect tires to ensure drivability on winter roads.  
  • Get a brake inspection.
  • Inspect your lights.
  • Maintain the engine oil.
  • Check the transmission fluid.
  • Always keep an emergency kit handy including:
  • Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats
  • Snow shovel
  • Snow brush
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Window washer solvent
  • Ice scraper
  • Cloth or roll of paper towels
  • Jumper cables
  • Gloves, hats and blankets, enough for everyone who may ride in your car
  • Warning devices (flares or triangles)
  • Drinking water
  • Non-perishable snacks (energy or granola bars)
  • Extra clothes
  • First-aid kit
  • Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)
  • Mobile phone and car charger with important numbers programmed in it, including a roadside assistance provider
  • Never run a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
  • Keep your gas tank at least half full.
  • Slow down.
  • Do not tailgate.
  • Never use cruise control on slippery roads.
  • Avoid unnecessary lane changes. This increases the chances of hitting a patch of ice between lanes that could cause loss of vehicle traction.
  • Don’t power up hills. Don’t stop going up a hill.
  • Minimize the need to brake on ice.
  • Control the skid.  Do not brake and turn at the same time.

What to do in a winter emergency…

  • Stay with your vehicle. It provides temporary shelter and makes it easier for rescuers to locate you.
  • Don’t try to walk in a severe storm. It’s easy to lose sight of your vehicle and get lost in blowing snow.
  • Don’t overexert yourself trying to push or dig your vehicle out of the snow.
  • Tie a brightly-colored cloth to the antenna or place a cloth at the top of a rolled up window to signal distress. At night, keep the dome light on if possible. It only uses a small amount of electricity and will make it easier for rescuers to find you.
  • Make sure the exhaust pipe isn’t clogged with snow, ice or mud. A blocked exhaust could cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak into the vehicle when the engine is running.
  • Use whatever is available to insulate your body from the cold. This could include floor mats, newspapers or paper maps.
  • If possible, run the engine and heater just long enough to remove the chill and to conserve gasoline.
  • If possible, stay home... 

