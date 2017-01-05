3rd death due to influenza this season reported in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

3rd death due to influenza this season reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting a third death due to influenza this flu season.

The department said Thursday that latest death was in Rogers County. Previous deaths were reported in Tulsa and Johnston counties.

Two of this season's deaths have been people aged 65 or older and the third was between the ages of 5 and 17.

The department reports 152 people have been hospitalized with the flu during the season that began in early October, with 37 of those in Tulsa County, 26 in Oklahoma County and 13 in Cleveland County.

There were 13 flu deaths in the state during last year's flu season, down sharply from the more than 100 deaths the year before.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US vows to keep up pressure on Syria after missile strikes

    US vows to keep up pressure on Syria after missile strikes

    Saturday, April 8 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-04-08 22:20:04 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-04-08 22:22:26 GMT

    The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.

    The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.

  • APNewsBreak: FBI reviews handling of terrorism-related tips

    APNewsBreak: FBI reviews handling of terrorism-related tips

    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:59:48 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:59:48 GMT

    The Associated Press has learned that the FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads received over the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no...

    The Associated Press has learned that the FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads received over the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no obvious red flags were missed.

  • Truck attack angers Swedes, raises questions about policies

    Truck attack angers Swedes, raises questions about policies

    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:50:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-04-08 19:50:30 GMT

    A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

    A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

    •   
Powered by Frankly