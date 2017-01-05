OKC mother offers $20K reward for info on daughter, grandson's murder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma City mother is begging for answers as to who murdered her daughter and grandson inside of their home and then set fire to the residence on NW 80th Street just a few weeks ago.

Ruthi Mason is offering $20,000 out of her own pocket to find whoever killed her daughter, Julie, and 8-year-old grandson, Keagan, four weeks ago.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to continually increase the award for information. If you have any information about this crime, please call the Oklahoma City Police Department.

