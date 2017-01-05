Lawton man arrested following brief police chase

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department apprehended Dion Morton this morning just before 5:00 a.m. following a brief vehicle pursuit.

LPD officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle due to a headlight being out. However, instead of stopping, Morton accelerated to escape. The chase ended after Morton crashed into a residential fence at the 1900 block of NW 20th St.

Morton fled on foot and was later apprehended. A stolen pistol was also found during the incident. Morton is facing charges of a defective motor vehicle, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and possession of stolen property.

