Lawton service organizations reap benefits of Share Your Christmas

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- KSWO, Walmart, and City National Bank awarded checks to the Lawton Food Bank and The Salvation Army today as part of Share Your Christmas.

Share Your Christmas is an annual daylong event aimed at giving back to those in need in our community. The Lawton Food Bank and The Salvation Army both received checks for $930.



City National Bank Vice President Paul Ellwanger says that he is very happy to have helped the community.

“It’s wonderful to be a member of the community, to participate in such a wonderful event. People helping people, that is part of our service,” explained Ellwanger.

We here at KSWO want to thank you for participating in our event. It couldn’t have been done without the help of the community.

We nearly filled the semi with food, toys, and clothing.

Those donations will stay right here in the community. It was a true testimony of the generosity within the Lawton community.

