Three charged in Altus with human trafficking

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Jason Boylan (Source Altus Police Department) Jason Boylan (Source Altus Police Department)
Tyler Butler (Source Altus Police Department) Tyler Butler (Source Altus Police Department)
Jonalea Muck (Source Altus Police Department) Jonalea Muck (Source Altus Police Department)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Three people accused of human trafficking out of Altus were officially charged this week.

Police say Jonalea Muck, Jason Boylan, and Tyler Butler forced a 26-year-old woman into prostitution.

They are all charged with human trafficking and abuse of a vulnerable adult. They were arrested last week after police set up a meeting where the woman agreed to pay for sex.

Boylan and Butler are being held on $100,000 bond. Muck is being held on $50,000 bond.

