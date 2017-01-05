Three charged in Altus with human trafficking

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Three people accused of human trafficking out of Altus were officially charged this week.

Police say Jonalea Muck, Jason Boylan, and Tyler Butler forced a 26-year-old woman into prostitution.

They are all charged with human trafficking and abuse of a vulnerable adult. They were arrested last week after police set up a meeting where the woman agreed to pay for sex.

Boylan and Butler are being held on $100,000 bond. Muck is being held on $50,000 bond.

