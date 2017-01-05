Comanche County District Judge Mark Smith retiring - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Comanche County District Judge Mark Smith retiring

(Source Comanche County ) (Source Comanche County )

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A pillar of the Comanche County justice system for the past 25 years will be retiring at the end of the month.

District Judge Mark Smith grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School before getting his law degree from Oklahoma City University. He spent four years in private practice and another 13 years working for the City of Lawton. He became a District Judge in 1992.

