Comanche County District Judge Mark Smith retiring

The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula.
Maine's governor and fellow Republicans in two other states hope President Donald Trump will be more amenable than the previous administration to proposals that ban food stamps from being used to buy junk food.
The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed while conducting an operation against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan.
The Associated Press has learned that the FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads received over the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no...
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.
