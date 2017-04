UPDATE: Joe Mixon as confirmed via Instagram and Twitter that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

NORMAN, Ok (KSWO) - Multiple news outlets are reporting that Joe Mixon will be moving on to the NFL.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has been the most famous analyst to report the news.

Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon turning pro. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2017

Mixon has until January 16th to make an official declaration.