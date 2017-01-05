School districts prepare for snow day closures

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Snow and cold temperatures are in the forecast for January 6th, local school districts prepare for delays and closures.

Other districts including Lawton, Duncan and Altus are keeping an eye on the weather conditions and they have a specific plan in place to make sure parents are informed.



Many schools are following the same monitoring process that includes; checking with other district officials for updates, gathering information from weather services and sending out test drivers to check the roads of neighborhoods.



Assistant Superintendent Barbara Ellis of Lawton Public School system said road safety for people traveling to school is her biggest concern.

“We actually have people drive the streets to make sure we are very sure of getting into and out of neighborhoods up and down hills and parking lots,” said Ellis. “We definitely don't want to lose control of a school bus or have a driver lose control of a car."



Ellis said she is familiar with the confusion weather conditions can create for parents and students.



“We've had various instances of schools being closed and parents have had their children prepared and ready to go and unfortunately arrived the school to find out that the school is not in session,” said Ellis. “We really do advise parents to be very careful about sending a child out without having that notification in advance."



She encourages all parents to not only follow their instincts but also check notifications prior to leaving the house because making the decision is ultimately up to the parent.



"It's always up to the parent to ensure they are taking care of their children properly,” said Ellis. “It's going to be a parent's decision as to whether the child comes to school or not."

