Prelim hearing for suspect in 2016 Lawton murder delayed

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) - The man accused of committing the first homicide of 2016 in Lawton will have to wait a few more months before he has his preliminary hearing.

Cory Huntley is charged with first degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday but the prosecution was granted an extension until April 5th.

On August 4, police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Street for a man that was shot and unresponsive. Norman Glover was pronounced deceased at the scene around 5:20 p.m.

A second victim, Bambi Glover, was treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said that Norman Glover and Cory Huntley got into a verbal argument. Huntley pulled a black, 380 caliber pistol and fired multiple rounds at Norman and Bambi Glover. He then fled the scene.

Huntley is also facing a charge of assaulting a corrections officer since being in custody of the Comanche County Detention Center. His preliminary hearing on that charge will be in May.

Huntley is a convicted felon. He was convicted of 2 counts of robbery in 2002 in Oklahoma County.