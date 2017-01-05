Duncan water line repair underway, Stage 5 water restrictions enacted

DUNCAN, Ok (KSWO) – The City of Duncan has issued a Stage 5 Water Restriction for the city.

City officials said that the water line from Lake Waurika that feeds the city of Duncan’s water treatment plant has failed prompting the restrictions.

Stage 5 restrictions ban all outdoor watering but officials are also asking residents to limit high-volume indoor water usage as well, such as dishwashers and washing machines. The restriction will remain in place until transmission has been restored.

Duncan’s City Manager Kim Meek estimated the city has at least three days worth of water stored in its towers which can be extended if residents reduce their usage. The restriction will increase the water storage to cover a maximum of five days.

Meek said she believes the water flow will be restored within the next 24 hours, but they are following the city ordinance that requires an emergency to be declared in situations like this. Repairs are expected to be complete by this evening.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.