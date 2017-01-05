Duncan water line repair underway, Stage 5 water restrictions enacted

Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Local veterans took part in a town hall meeting Saturday on Hepatitis C and its effect on themselves and their spouses.
The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A tornado simulator and the First Alert Weather team brought many people out to the Museum of the Great Plains today to learn about severe weather safety.
Maine's governor and fellow Republicans in two other states hope President Donald Trump will be more amenable than the previous administration to proposals that ban food stamps from being used to buy junk food.
