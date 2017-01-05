3rd death due to influenza this season reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting a third death due to influenza this flu season.

The department said Thursday that latest death was in Rogers County. Previous deaths were reported in Tulsa and Johnston counties.

Two of this season's deaths have been people aged 65 or older and the third was between the ages of 5 and 17.

The department reports 152 people have been hospitalized with the flu during the season that began in early October, with 37 of those in Tulsa County, 26 in Oklahoma County and 13 in Cleveland County.

There were 13 flu deaths in the state during last year's flu season, down sharply from the more than 100 deaths the year before.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.