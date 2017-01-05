Road crews prepare for winter weather

Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan for the Friday attack and say they believe he deliberately drove the truck into shoppers.
Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan for the Friday attack and say they believe he deliberately drove the truck into shoppers.
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Local veterans took part in a town hall meeting Saturday on Hepatitis C and its effect on themselves and their spouses.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Local veterans took part in a town hall meeting Saturday on Hepatitis C and its effect on themselves and their spouses.
The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula.
The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A tornado simulator and the First Alert Weather team brought many people out to the Museum of the Great Plains today to learn about severe weather safety.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A tornado simulator and the First Alert Weather team brought many people out to the Museum of the Great Plains today to learn about severe weather safety.