Lawton residents join Citizen's Police Academy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Lawton Police Department kicked off its annual Citizen Police Academy.

Several Lawton residents met 6:00 pm Thursday at the Great Plains Technology Center for the course, which is designed to bridge the lines of communication between local law enforcement and the community.

Over the course of 12 weeks, academy members will learn about each aspect and division of the police department, including CSI, K-9, patrol, traffic and narcotics.

Members will also learn about police safety and use of force – as well as shooting experience and driving simulators.

Sergeant Tim Jenkins said the residents are not the only ones benefiting from the academy, though.

“Taking an interest in your police department, in the police force and the individuals that serve the community – that’s always a good thing,” Jenkins said. “Having a vested interest in that can lead to better relationships between us and the citizens of Lawton.”

The police department has held a Citizens Police Academy for more than 20 years.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.