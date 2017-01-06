Duncan man flown to OU Medical after fatality accident near Konawa

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) – A Duncan man is in the hospital in Oklahoma City after a vehicle accident that killed the driver of the car he was in.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Cody Franklin of Duncan was the passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Justin Peterson of Konawa when their vehicle was hit head-on by a truck driven by 64-year-old Ricky Barrett of Sasakwa.

The accident happened around 5:30 on Thursday on State Highway 39 in Seminole County just southeast of Konawa.

According to the accident report, Franklin and Peterson were driving west on SH39 and Barrett was driving eastbound. Peterson crossed the middle line in a no passing zone and struck Barrett.

Barrett was stuck in his truck for approximately 15 minutes before being freed and taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

Franklin was flown to OU Medical Center and was listed in critical condition. Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seatbelts were in use by all occupants.

