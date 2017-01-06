Raintree Apartments evacuated due to early morning fire

No one immediately claimed the attack, which comes a week before Easter.
No one immediately claimed the attack, which comes a week before Easter.
Fans of the legend behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed.
Fans of the legend behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed.
Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan for the Friday attack and say they believe he deliberately drove the truck into shoppers.
Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan for the Friday attack and say they believe he deliberately drove the truck into shoppers.
Lawton Police are investigating a stabbing at the EZ Go on Southwest 52nd and Lee. It happened sometime early Sunday morning.
Lawton Police are investigating a stabbing at the EZ Go on Southwest 52nd and Lee. It happened sometime early Sunday morning.
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.