Raintree Apartments evacuated due to early morning fire

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An early morning fire at Raintree Apartments, located at 1401 SW B Ave, caused four households to be evacuated for a short time.

There is no word as to the cause of the fire at this time. The fire was contained to two apartments. No one was injured.

